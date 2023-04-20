Twitter has reiterated that it’s going to remove legacy verified checkmarks from today, April 20th. The move comes as the Elon Musk-owned social media firm looks to shore up its subscription revenue. Earlier, Musk had set April 20 as the 'final date' to remove legacy blue checkmarks on the platform. Twitter Blue: Elon Musk’s New Subscription Plan Offering Blue Tick Among Other Benefits to Users Fails to Find Takers in March 2023.

Twitter Blue Tick Update

Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOXAX Organizations can sign up for Verified Organizations here: https://t.co/YtPVNYypHU — Twitter Verified (@verified) April 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)