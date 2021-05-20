Twitter Rolls Out New Account Verification Process For Blue Tick; Check Details Here:

Dear “can you verify me” –– Save your Tweets and DMs, there’s a new official way to apply for a blue badge, rolling out over the next few weeks. You can now submit an application to request verification in-app, right from your account settings! -Your verified blue badge source pic.twitter.com/2d1alYZ02M — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 20, 2021

Once you've opened the application link under “Verified” in your account settings: 1. Tell us which eligible category matches your account 2. Choose how you’d like us to confirm your identity 3. Submit the request and we'll let you know when you can expect a decision pic.twitter.com/8Fipz9ESmr — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 20, 2021

Check out more on our improved verification policy, the lowdown on the new application, and what we’re working on next: https://t.co/40PPsu8360 And if you’re planning to apply, follow this thread for what you need to know about our eligibility criteria 👇 — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 20, 2021

To qualify for a blue badge, your account must be: ✅ Authentic ✅ Notable ✅ Active — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 20, 2021

We have notability criteria for these categories of accounts: 👉 Government 👉 Companies, brands, & organizations 👉 News organizations & journalists 👉 Entertainment 👉 Sports & gaming 👉 Activists, organizers, & other influential individuals For details: https://t.co/49WBHRlhEs — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 20, 2021

Your account has to be active and complete too! ✅ The account has a profile name and image ✅ You’ve logged into it in the last 6 months ✅ The account has a confirmed email address or phone number ✅ No 12-hour or 7-day lockouts for violating our rules in the past 12 months — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 20, 2021

