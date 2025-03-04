US President Donald Trump announced that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will invest around USD 100 billion in the United States to enhance semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. Building on its investment of USD 65 billion in advanced semiconductor manufacturing in Phoenix, Arizona, TSMC's total investment in the United States is projected to reach USD 165 billion. The expansion plan includes the establishment of three new fabrication plants, along with two advanced packaging facilities. Additionally, TSMC aims to set up a significant R&D centre to boost its operations. India’s 1st Semiconductor Chip Expected To Roll Out by 2025: Ashwini Vaishnaw.

President Donald Trump Announces Chip Maker TSMC Will Invest USD 100 Billion in US

BREAKING: President Trump announces chip maker TSMC will invest $100 billion in the US. pic.twitter.com/UaMvNWgcFA — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)