Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that the company’s AI video platform, Veo 3, will be accessible for free to all users for a limited time. The access to Google’s Veo 3 normally require a paid subscription, but the tech giant is offering the tool to everyone without any charge. CEO Sundar Pichai shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 23, 2025, and said, "Veo 3 is now free for the weekend for everyone to try - can’t wait to see what you’ll create." Veo 3 is Google’s latest video generation model, which offers users the ability to generate high-quality videos. Perplexity App Update: CEO Aravind Srinivas Announces Roll Out of New iOS Version With Improved Design and Enhanced Features.

Google CEO Sundar Picha Says ‘Veo 3 Is Now Free for the Weekend for Everyone To Try’

Veo 3 is now free for the weekend for everyone to try - can’t wait to see what you’ll create! 🎬 https://t.co/vF1lnGMklk — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)