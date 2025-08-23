Perplexity iOS app has received an update. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 23, 2025, and encouraged users to install the new version. He said, “Update the Perplexity iOS app. You will be pleasantly surprised.” The Perplexity app's latest version, 2.250814.0, brings a new design for a smoother experience for users. The new version will allow users to swipe from the left to access their library and from the right to view their Discover feed. It also includes enhancements to the Voice Assistant and input dictation features. Additionally, the update improves the search mode and model selector. Pixel 10 Series: Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold To Soon Offer Voice and Video Calls on WhatsApp Over Satellite Network; Check Details.

Perplexity iOS App Update

