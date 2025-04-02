Vivo V50e, the upcoming smartphone from Vivo (vivo), is set to launch in India on April 10, 2025. The upcoming smartphone from Vivo will come with the latest specifications and features. The Vivo V50e will arrive with a Quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will have a dual-ring camera module at the rear with an Aura Light feature. It is expected to feature a 50MP front camera. The smartphone is said to include AI Features like Circle-to-Search, AI Image, and more. It will come with colour options, which will include Sapphire Blue and Pearl White and will have an IP68 and IP69 certified rating. The Vivo V50e price in India is expected to be around INR 30,000. Samsung Awesome Intelligence: Company Rolls Out AI System for Newly Launched Galaxy A Series Smartphones, Offers Various Features; Check More Details.

Vivo V50e Launch in India on April 10

The new vivo V50e, the epitome of luxury, launches on 10th April. Stay tuned for more details. Know more https://t.co/TfvlN6i0cs#vivoV50e #PortraitSoPro pic.twitter.com/MVjJkki2DO — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 2, 2025

