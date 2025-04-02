Samsung has announced "Awesome Intelligence" and is taking another step to offer AI-powered features to users. The Samsung Awesome Intelligence is available on the latest Galaxy A series smartphones, and it provides several features such as Circle to Search, AI Select, Read Aloud, Object Eraser, Best Face, Edit Suggestions, Filters and more. The valuable features offered by Samsung Awesome Intelligence help the Galaxy A smartphone holders to make the best use of artificial intelligence for multi-tasking and boosting their productivity. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launch Today in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400; Check Expected Price, Other Specifications and Features.

Samsung Awesome Intelligence Launched for New Galaxy AI Smartphones

Meet Awesome Intelligence: A New Gateway to Fun and Accessible Mobile AIhttps://t.co/NnAnZz7FVs — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) April 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)