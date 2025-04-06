Vivo V50e will launch in India on April 10, 2025. Ahead of its release, leaks have revealed the expected price of the smartphone. The Vivo V50e may come in two variants, which is expected to include the 8GB + 128GB, and it may be priced at INR 28,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant could be priced at INR 30,999. These details were shared by tipster @LeaksAn1. The Vivo V50e will feature a quad-curved display. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The smartphone will also feature a dual-ring rear camera setup with Aura Light support and a 50MP front camera. iQOO Z10 To Launch With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor in India on April 11; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

