iQOO Z10 will launch in India on April 11, 2025. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The post read, "The iQOO Z10 dominates with an AnTuTu score of 820K+, powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, making it the Fastest Smartphone in the Segment." The smartphone will come with a 50MP Sony IMX camera. The smartphone will come with a quad-curved AMOLED display, and it will support 5,000 nits of local peak brightness. The upcoming smartphone from iQOO will be equipped with a 7,300mAh battery, which will support 90W fast charging. The iQOO Z10 price in India is expected to be around 21,999. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Leaked; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z10 To Launch With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor

