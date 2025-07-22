Vivo X200 FE sale in India will start on July 23, 2025 (tomorrow). The smartphone will be available in two storage variants. Vivo X200 FE price in India starts at INR 54,999 for 12GB of RAM and a 256GB storage option. It will be available on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and retail partner outlets. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, and it features a 6.31-inch display. It comes with a 50MP main camera and includes a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support. Realme 15 Pro 5G With 4D Curved+ Display To Launch in India on July 24; Check Specifications and Expected Price.

Vivo X200 FE Sale Starts From Tomorrow in India

The wait is over. Starting tomorrow, experience the #vivoX200FE in all its glory. Be the first to make it yours. Pre-book now.#ZEISSImageProPacked pic.twitter.com/XYHyr5fI3y — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 22, 2025

