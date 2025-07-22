Realme will launch its latest smartphones soon in India. The launch of the Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G is scheduled for July 24, 2025, in India. The company has confirmed that the Realme 15 Pro 5G will come with 4D Curved+ Display. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the smartphone maker said, "#realme15Pro5G features a stunning 4D Curved+ Display with 6500 nits of brightness." The Realme 15 Pro 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup and will feature a 50MP primary sensor, and will support 4K video recording at 60 frames per second. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The device will include a 7,000mAh battery with support of 80W fast charging. As per reports, the smartphone price in India could fall in the range of INR 25,999 to INR 27,999. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Setup Leaked, Launch Likely in Early 2026; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Display

The display that doesn’t dim down - even under the sun. The #realme15Pro5G features a stunning 4D Curved+ Display with 6500 nits of brightness - so your party looks great, anywhere. Dropping 24ᵗʰ July, 7 PM. Know More:https://t.co/sXUtmw9SHqhttps://t.co/LyHNjllhAh… pic.twitter.com/3w7JlPN3DK — realme (@realmeIndia) July 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)