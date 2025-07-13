Vivo X200 FE will be a compact smartphone launching in India on July 14, 2025, with a 6.31-inch AMOLED display and a massive 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support. The upcoming Vivo X200 FE will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, UFS 3.1 storage, and an Android 15-based operating system. It will come with a 50MP ZEISS primary camera, a 50MP ZEISS telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone may come with an IP68+IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. Vivo X200 FE price in India for the 12GB+256GB variant may start at INR 54,999. The higher variant, having 12GB+512GB RAM and storage, may cost INR 59,999. Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ Launch in July, ‘World’s Slimmest 3D-Curved Screen Phone’ Teased With 5,160mAh Battery; Check Specifications and Features.

Vivo X200 FE Launch Set on July 14, 2025 in India

Built to handle the everyday, the #vivoX200FE is equipped with Military-grade drop resistance you can count on. Launching on 14th July.https://t.co/3baEJYPYfN#vivoX200FE #ZEISSImageProPacked pic.twitter.com/MGcKxPV9g0 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 11, 2025

