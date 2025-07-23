Vivo X200 FE, a compact smartphone launched by Chinese company Vivo on July 14, will go on sale today. The latest Vivo X200 FE comes with a smaller 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. It has three cameras: 50MP ZEISS primary, 50MP telephoto, and 8MP ultrawide. The device boasts a 6,500mAh battery supporting 90W fast-charging and is offered in three colours - Amber Yellow, Frost Blue and Luxe Grey. Vivo X200 FE price in India is INR 54,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 16GB+512GB variant will be sold at INR 59,999. Realme 15 Pro 5G With 4D Curved+ Display To Launch in India on July 24; Check Specifications and Expected Price.

Vivo X200 FE Sale on July 23, 2025 in India

