Vivo has confirmed the launch of the X300 series on October 13, 2025, in China. The lineup will include two models: Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Both are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, set to launch globally today. The X300 Pro is expected to feature the LYT828 main camera, while the X300 uses a 200MP HPB camera, both with dual UFS 4.1 storage, ultrasonic fingerprint 2.0, and a 50MP Zeiss front camera. The X300 has a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO display. Vivo will also unveil the WATCH GT 2 with a 33-day battery, TWS 5 and TWS 5 HiFi earbuds with ANC, and the Pad5e tablet with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and a 12.1-inch display, as per a report by Fonearena. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Check Prices, Specifications and Features of Apple's iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 Ahead of Flipkart BBD on September 23.

vivo X300 series posters: X300 in pink, X300 Pro in gold, with Zeiss cameras. Launch Oct 13, 7 PM. pic.twitter.com/NgElWjYY9Y — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

