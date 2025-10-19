Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release on May 26, 2026, and fans might be eagerly waiting for more updates. Rockstar Games released GTA 6 Trailer 1 on December 5, 2023, followed by Trailer 2 on May 6, 2025. Now, rumours about the GTA 6 Trailer 3 are circulating online. As per a post of (@GTAVI_Countdown) on X (formerly Twitter), Rockstar may have teased the date of the next trailer through a hidden clue in GTA 6 Trailer 2. The post highlights that the character Jason's digital watch shows the time “11:08”, which points towards November 8 for the GTA VI Trailer 3 release. The November date could make sense, as it could drop before Take-Two’s earnings report. GTA Online Ghosts Exposed Challenge: Rockstar Games Invites Players To Photograph Spectral Visitors To Collect Ghosts Exposed Cap; Check Reward Details.

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release Date (Expected)

Rockstar Games might’ve teased GTA 6 Trailer 3’s date, as Jason’s digital watch shows a specific number “11:08” which points to November 8. This date also marks the first trailer’s announcement anniversary. pic.twitter.com/SOmdSSk7W4 — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) October 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)