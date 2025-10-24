Apple CEO Tim Cook shared an update on the progress of powering Apple Intelligence and Private Cloud Compute. He said, "Apple’s American-made advanced servers are now shipping from our new Houston facility to Apple data centres!" These US-made advanced servers will be used to power Apple’s AI system and also provide private cloud computing. The servers were part of Apple’s USD 600 billion commitment in the United States. OpenAI Expands ‘Shared Projects’ to Free, Plus and Pro ChatGPT Users, Allowing Them To Collaborate Seamlessly Through Shared Chats, Files and Instructions.

Tim Cook Says US-Made Servers Now Shipping From Houston Facility to Apple Data Centres

Apple’s American-made advanced servers are now shipping from our new Houston facility to Apple data centers! These servers will help power Private Cloud Compute and Apple Intelligence, as part of our $600 billion US commitment. pic.twitter.com/maOd3lCGfK — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Tim Cook X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

