WhatsApp has rolled out a set of new features to make chatting more fun, expressive, and user-friendly. Users can share Live Photos on iOS and Motion Photos on Android, allowing them to share moments with sound and movement. The platform also continues to focus on creativity and offers new ways to customise chat themes and video calls through the use of Meta AI. It can now let you enhance your creativity by designing custom chat themes and creating unique backgrounds for video calls, photos, and videos. In a blog post, WhatsApp highlighted new sticker packs and Android users can now scan, edit and send documents through the app, which is already available on iPhone. WhatsApp has also improved group search by allowing users to search groups by contact name. Meet Tilly Norwood, the AI Actress Creating Hollywood Buzz As Creator Faces Backlash.

WhatsApp New Features

now you can share Live Photos (iOS) and Motion Photos (Android) on WhatsApp and they'll move and play sound 😏 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) September 29, 2025

