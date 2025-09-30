New Delhi, September 30: AI-generated actress Tilly Norwood is gaining attention and has reportedly drawn attention from Hollywood talent agents. The AI actress is said to be the first project of Xicoia, a new AI talent studio founded by Eline Van der Velden spin-off from AI production studio Particle6..

Van der Velden stated that her studio Xicoia is already nearing a deal for Tilly Norwood’s professional representation. As per a report of Variety, AI Actress Tilly Norwood debuted at the Zurich Summit. Van der Velden noted that studios are already progressing with AI-driven initiatives and hinted that more updates are likely to be revealed in the coming months. AI-Only TikTok Rival Coming? ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI Reportedly To Launch Social Media App for AI-Generated Videos.

The creator behind AI actress Tilly Norwood has responded to criticism surrounding the digital character, making it clear that Tilly is not intended to replace human performers. Addressing concerns, the creator described Tilly as "a creative work – a piece of art,” emphasising that the project is about imagination and experimentation rather than substitution. Van der Velden compared AI technology to previous artistic innovations like animation, puppetry, and CGI, which introduced new storytelling possibilities without eliminating live performance.

As an actor herself, Van der Velden insisted that human creativity remains irreplaceable. "Nothing – certainly not an AI character – can take away the craft or joy of human performance," she stated, expressing her belief that AI should be viewed as an additional tool, not a threat. She also highlighted the process behind Tilly's creation, describing it as an act of skill and craftsmanship that required iteration and vision. What Is YouTube AI Music Hosts? Know All About New Experimental Feature Launched via YouTube Labs for Limited Users in US on YT Music App.

Van der Velden argued that AI characters should be recognised as a separate artistic genre, judged on their own merits, rather than compared to human actors. She said, "Each form of art has its place, and each can be valued for what it uniquely brings." She believes AI can be viewed as part of the broader artistic landscape, which can be another medium of expression, standing alongside theatre, cinema, music, painting, and other creative forms.

