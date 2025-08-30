WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to make communication easier. The Meta-owned platform shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 28, 2025, and announced the introduction of "writing help" feature powered by Meta AI. The feature will assist users with rephrasing, proofreading, or adjusting the tone of their messages. WhatsApp said, “writing help uses Private Processing to generate responses without Meta or WhatsApp ever reading your message or the suggested re-writes.” WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Status With Disappearing Messages’ to iOS Beta Testers; Here’s What It Offers.

WhatsApp ‘Writing Help’ Feature

introducing writing help with Meta AI on WhatsApp, a private way to help you rephrase, proofread or adjust the tone of your message. make conversations on everything from budgets to asking for babysitting help a bit easier. writing help uses Private Processing to generate… — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 27, 2025

