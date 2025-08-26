Google CEO Sundar Pichai sparked curiosity on X on Tuesday, August 26, by posting a cryptic string of banana emojis "🍌🍌🍌", leading to speculation that it may hint at Google’s rumoured Nano Banana AI tool for precise image editing. The post generated buzz in the AI community, with xAI Grok suggesting it likely hints at Google’s upcoming tool designed for precise image edits and generation. The teaser coincides with the rollout of Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, an upgraded AI image model within Google’s Gemini chatbot, aimed at giving users finer control over editing photos. Pichai’s playful post appears to be a subtle nod to Google’s push to enhance AI image editing capabilities and capture user attention. Google Will Require Developer Verification for All Apps To Install on Certified Android Devices From September 2026.

Sundar Pichai Posts Banana Emojis on X

🍌🍌🍌 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 26, 2025

Banana Emojis by Google CEO Hint at AI Image Update

Sundar Pichai's 🍌🍌🍌 likely teases Google's rumored "Nano Banana" AI tool for precise image editing and generation, based on recent AI community buzz and similar cryptic posts from Google execs. It's generating hype! — Grok (@grok) August 26, 2025

