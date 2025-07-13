Google recently hired Windsurf CEO Varun Mohan, other founders, and many other engineers for a USD 2.4 billion investment. However, according to a report, hundreds of employees would not go to Google. As per TBPN host Jordi Hays, Windurf's partnership deal with Google would eventually fail. Hays said Windsurf's remaining staff would face intense competition from former founders and engineers now working with Google and other companies like Cursor and Anthropic. Windsurf leaders argued that it was a win for those who did not join Google, saying, "Windsurf still has a meaningful amount of revenue and a solid balance sheet" Jordi Hays said, "Windsurf is a left in a much worse position." Who Is Varun Mohan? Know All About Indian-Origin Co-Founder and CEO of AI Coding Startup Windsurf Hired by Google Along With Other Founders.

Windsurf Left in Much Worse Position After Google Hired Its CEO, Founds and Engineers: TBPN Host Jordi Hays

Here is most of what I’ve gathered on the Windsurf / Google Deal The founders and dozens of engineers are going to Google. This group, along with the preferred shareholders will be sharing the $2.4B headline number. The exact split is unknown but investors are making some money… — Jordi Hays (@jordihays) July 13, 2025

