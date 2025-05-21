Apple has confirmed that its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 will take place from June 9 to June 13. The event will be held online. WWDC 2025 will begin with a Keynote on June 9 at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST). WWDC25 will be available for all developers at free of cost. During the keynote, Apple is expected to introduce new updates for its major operating systems, which may include iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Camera, Display and Processor, Here’s Everything To Know About Top-End Apple Smartphone Coming in September 2025.

