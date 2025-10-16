Elon Musk responded to a post made by X’s Head of Product, Nikita Bier, regarding the X creator payout system doing more harm than good. Bier suggested, “…we need to off-ramp to a different system.” Musk clarified that the real issue was different, stating, “No, the issue is that we are underpaying and not allocating payments accurately enough. YouTube does a much better job.” Nikita Bier responded to a user asking to fix the monetisation system saying that he consistently compared his payout with peers. Is X Shutting Down Its Creator Monetisation Programme Because It Caused More Harm Than Benefit? Elon Musk’s Platform Calls Claim ‘Fake News’.

No, the issue is that we are underpaying and not allocating payment accurately enough. YouTube does a much better job. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2025

