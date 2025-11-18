Google CEO Sundar Pichai has congratulated Elon Musk on the progress made with the Grok AI chatbot. Musk’s xAI recently released the Grok 4.1 version, which introduced notable improvements such as enhanced conversational intelligence, emotional understanding, and real-world helpfulness. Pichai responded to Musk’s post praising Grok 4.1, which delivers major upgrades over Grok 4, including improved multimodal vision, a significantly lower hallucination rate on edge-case knowledge, faster inference with no drop in quality, a properly usable native 1M context window, better tool orchestration with parallel tool use, improved “maximally truth-seeking” calibration, and a far more natural voice mode. Grok 4.1 Released: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Its Latest AI Model With Conversational, Emotional Understanding and Real-World Helpfulness; Integrated With Grokipedia.

Sundar Pichai Congratulates Elon Musk

congrats on the progress! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 18, 2025

