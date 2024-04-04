Elon Musk run X, is making a strong impression with its latest engagement data, showcasing user activity in its microblogging platform. In the last month, X users have dialled in over 3 million calls, illustrating the platform's role as a key source of communication. Over 2 million "X" Spaces were created with over 2.4 million hours of content. This year has already witnessed the creation of 6.4 million Spaces, signaling a trend that's only growing and 80% of users consume video content on "X" daily. Users are also dedicating 495% more time within X Communities and even more personal interactions are on the rise, with X users spending 118% more time in DMs. From these above data, it's clear that "X" isn't just a place for casual chats; it is becoming a growing platform for Elon Musk's vision for X as an "everything app". X New Feature Update: Elon Musk Activates Community Notes Feature in India Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

X Releases Latest Data and Numbers of User Engagement

𝕏 has just released the latest data and numbers: • ~3 million calls were made on 𝕏 in the last month • Over 2 million 𝕏 Spaces were created last month with over 2.4 million hrs of content • 6.4 million Spaces created this year • Members are spending 495% more time in… pic.twitter.com/k5VYmKHq5R — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 3, 2024

