Elon Musk-run X (formerly Twitter) gets a new update for its users. The platform will be rolling out a new feature called “About This Account”, which will be available to users across the world. The feature will let its users to see the country or region where an account is based by tapping the signup date on profiles. Nikita Bier, head of product at X, said, “This is an important first step to securing the integrity of the global town square. We plan to provide many more ways for users to verify the authenticity of the content they see on X.” Nikita further noted, “And for those in countries where speech has penalties, we've included privacy toggles to only show your region.” Grok 4.1 Update: Elon Musk Announces xAI’s Latest Model Will Spend More Compute Time Thinking To Improve Accuracy.

In a couple hours, we'll be rolling out About This Account globally, allowing you to see the country or region where an account is based. This will be accessible by tapping the signup date on profiles. This is an important first step to securing the integrity of the global town… pic.twitter.com/5d7cX21qGj — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) November 22, 2025

