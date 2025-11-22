Elon Musk has shared an update on Grok 4.1, the latest model released by xAI. Grok 4.1 is now available for free on the web and through its apps. xAI said, "It sets a new standard for conversational intelligence, emotional understanding, and real-world helpfulness." Musk shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 22 and said, "Many updates and fixes have been applied to Grok 4.1 and many more to come." He also noted that Grok 4.1 will spend more computing time thinking about each question to improve accuracy. Perplexity Adds Gemini 3 Pro and Kimi-K2 Thinking Models for Pro and Max Subscribers.

Grok 4.1 Update

Many updates and fixes have been applied to Grok 4.1 and many more to come! Going forward, Grok 4.1 will spend more compute time thinking about your question to improve accuracy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2025

