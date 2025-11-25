X has rolled out a new feature that identifies fake posts designed to trick people. The new feature places a warning on posts that use fake or edited visuals, marked with a “Stay Informed” banner. This makes it easier for people to avoid spreading misleading clips or images. According to a report, this will make it harder for legacy media groups to spread misinformation, as their usual tactics will no longer be effective. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform Now Allows Users To Sort 'Following' Feed by ‘Most Recent’ and ‘Popular’ Options.

X New Feature Update Puts Warning on Posts for Using Fake or Edited Visuals

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:2

TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

