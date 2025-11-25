X New Feature Update Puts Warning on Posts for Using Fake or Edited Visuals
𝕏 now puts a clear warning on posts that use fake or edited visuals to trick people.
This makes it harder for legacy media groups to spread misleading clips or pictures.
Their usual tricks will not work the same anymore. pic.twitter.com/sh2RlR8I8G
— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 24, 2025
