Elon Musk's xAI announced that it is hiring strong kernel engineers to work on the GPU's road and power. The Grok AI chatbot developer said that the kernel engineer candidates would have to relocate to work in the Bay Area in San Francisco and Palo Alto. The candidate must have experience building high-performance GeMM CUDA kernels using Tensor or CUDA cores from scratch or utilizing CuTe/CUTLASS. JioStar Layoffs: India’s Largest Media Conglomerate To Lay Off 1,100 Employees After Merger, Multiple Departments To Be Affected, Says Report

Elon Musk's xAI Hiring for Kernal Engineers

We are actively looking for strong kernel engineers! Come join us to make GPUs roar with power! At xAI, you will have a big impact on both training and inference stack, and we will have a lot GB-series chips.https://t.co/dCqqKbNTti — Guodong Zhang (@Guodzh) March 5, 2025

