Mumbai, March 6: JioStar, India's largest media conglomerate, will reportedly lay off 1,100 employees after the Viacom18 and Disney merger. According to a report, multiple employees were aware of the JioStar layoffs after the merger. People familiar with the matter said that the departures began a month ago and would not end any time soon. The job cuts will impact people from various departments.

According to a report by Mint, JioStar will start layoffs of 1,100 employees and pay severance of six to 12 months to the affected. The severance would depend on when these individuals served in the company. The JioStar layoffs will affect people from finance, commercial, distribution, and legal departments. Disney Layoffs: Entertainment Giant To Reduce 6% of Workforce From ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks; Here’s Why.

The people who were informed about the job cuts requested to stay anonymous. The layoffs will also impact senior directors, senior managers, entry-level employees, and those working at the assistant VP level. According to the statement from the people, the workforce reduction did not touch the sports divisions, including IPL (Indian Premier League), WPL (Women's Premier League), and Champions Trophy.

According to a report, JIoStar will expand its sports portfolio by launching new channels. Since Disney Star has a strong presence in the market, the company's decisions may lead to rationalisation at Viacom18's regional channels. The JioStar layoff-affected employees were offered a 'generous' severance package, including one month's salary for every year worked along with one to three months of notice period. Mercedes-Benz Layoffs: German Automaker Cutting Unspecified Numbers of Jobs To Reduce Production Cost, Lower Pay Increase

Reliance Industry's Viacom18 and Disney Star Indian unit merged to create the largest media conglomerate in the country. A report mentioned that whenever two large companies with similar businesses merged, there would be redundancies. It was reported that the rival company's CEO started receiving CVs of the affected JioStar employees with more than INR 1 crore annual package, and they were ready to move.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2025 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).