Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 Reserve Edition were launched in India on March 7, 2024, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and flagship specifications. The Xiaomi 14 series will go on sale today at 12 PM. The new Xiaomi 14 series is launched in India with a Leica-powered camera setup, 12GB and 16GB RAM, and a maximum of 512GB storage for each Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra device. Both Xiaomi 14 smartphones come with AMOLED displays that maximum 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi 14 was launched in India at Rs 69,999, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra at Rs 99,999. POCO X6 Neo Launch Confirmed for March 13, To Sport 120Hz AMOLED Display; Check Other Expected Specifications and Features.

Xiaomi 14 Sale in India Will Begin Today at 12 PM:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xiaomi India (@xiaomiindia)

Xiaomi 14 Reserve Edition Sale Starts Today at 12 PM:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xiaomi India (@xiaomiindia)

