POCO X6 Neo launch is confirmed for March 13, 2024, at 12 PM for the Indian market. The new POCO X6 Neo will be a part of POCO's latest POCO X6 series. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be launched with a slim bezel-less design with a 7.69mm Xtra thin body, a 120Hz AMOLED display with 1,000 units of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device follows the same design as the other smartphones in the X6 series. The POCO X6 Neo is expected to have specifications similar to the Redmi Note 13R Pro, such as a 108MP main camera, a 6.67-inch display, and MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC. More details will be revealed by the company soon. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and Samsung Galaxy A55 5G To Launch Today; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.

POCO X6 Neo Launch Confirmed on March 13:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)