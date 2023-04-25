3M on Tuesday said it would cut around 6,000 jobs worldwide. The move comes as the American multinational conglomerate aims to focus on high-growth businesses, including automotive electrification and home improvement. BigPanda Layoffs: Software Firm Fires 13% of Workforce Amid Layoff Spree.

3M Layoffs:

