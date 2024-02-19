A Japanese firm Astroscale on Monday, February 19 announced the successful launch of a spacecraft tasked with inspecting potentially dangerous man-made junk floating in the space. ADRAS-J satellite lifted atop an Electron rocket from Rocket Lab's New Zealand launch site. The spacecraft is engineered to examine a large piece of junk that has been floating around the earth and study the remains of a Japanese H2A rocket floating in space. Psyche Mission: NASA Releases ‘First Light’ Images Captured by Spacecraft From Asteroid.

ADRAS-J Satellite Launch:

