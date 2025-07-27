A dramatic scene unfolded at Denver International Airport on Saturday as American Airlines Flight AA3023, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 bound for Miami, aborted takeoff after its left main landing gear caught fire. The incident occurred around 2:45 PM local time, triggering an immediate emergency response. Smoke and flames were spotted coming from the aircraft’s wheels, prompting crew members to initiate an evacuation. All 173 passengers and six crew members safely exited the aircraft using emergency slides, with only one person reportedly sustaining minor injuries. Videos circulating online show passengers fleeing the smoke-filled plane as fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze. American Airlines later confirmed the aircraft had suffered a “maintenance issue” involving a tire. The plane was taken out of service for inspection. A brief ground stop was issued at DEN as authorities launched an investigation into the exact cause of the fire. US: American Airlines Flight Attendant Gets 18.5 Years in Jail for Secretly Filming Minor Girls in Plane Lavatories After 14-Year-Old Passenger Finds iPhone Hidden on Toilet Seat.

American Airlines Flight Catches Fire Before Takeoff in Denver

🚨 BREAKING: Chaos at Denver Airport — an American Airlines plane burst into flames as the left main wheel caught fire during taxi. Passengers evacuated immediately onto the tarmac. 173 people on board — one hospitalized, no fatalities. Initial reports blame overheated brakes or… pic.twitter.com/na3RVXX0K6 — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) July 27, 2025

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as People evacuate from a American Airlines jet after a left main wheels caught fire 📌#Denver | #Colorado Watch as passengers and crew evacuate American Airlines Flight 3023, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, at Denver International Airport. The Miami-bound jet was forced… pic.twitter.com/RmUrXYj5Jp — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)