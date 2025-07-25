Flight Attendant Jailed for Filming Girls

🇺🇸 FLIGHT ATTENDANT WHO FILMED GIRLS IN PLANE TOILETS GETS 18.5 YEARS IN JAIL

Estes Carter Thompson III used his phone to secretly film girls as young as 7 inside airplane lavatories.

A 14-year-old spotted the taped-up device and alerted authorities.

