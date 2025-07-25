An American Airlines flight attendant, Estes Carter Thompson III, was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison for secretly filming girls as young as seven inside airplane lavatories. The hidden iPhone taped to a toilet seat was discovered by a 14-year-old passenger, who immediately alerted authorities. Thompson reportedly gathered a collection of child pornography and filmed at least five minor girls before being caught. Following his arrest and trial, Thompson was convicted and handed a lengthy sentence. Judge Julia Kobick highlighted the devastating loss of the victims’ innocence, while prosecutors described the crime as a profound betrayal of trust. Thompson admitted his actions were “selfish, perverse and wrong.” He is set to serve his sentence at FMC Butner. US: Charlotte-Bound American Airlines Flight 1665 Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Emits Smoke Shortly After Takeoff in Las Vegas, Video Surfaces.

