Derick Gant, 57, from Toledo, Ohio, suffered a stroke mid-workout while jump roping on July 23, 2024. A video he inadvertently recorded shows him collapsing moments after achieving a personal fitness goal. His Apple Watch detected irregular activity and alerted him, then contacted emergency services when he confirmed the need for help. Gant had stopped taking prescribed blood thinners, which led to a clot causing the stroke. Thanks to his active lifestyle and the smartwatch’s rapid intervention, he recovered 90% within 24 hours. Neurologist Dr. Mouhammad Jumaa highlighted the critical role of fitness, diet, and technology in stroke prevention and survival. Gant has since fully recovered and credits his Apple Watch for saving his life. Apple Watch Ultra 3 Likely To Launch in 2025, May Include Hypertension Detection Feature; Know Expected Specifications and Other Details.

Apple Watch Saves Life of Ohio Man

Toledo, Ohio man says his Apple Watch saved his life after suffering from a stroke during a workout. Derick Gant now says he has fully recovered after suffering from a stroke back in July. Gant was jump roping when he decided to push himself a little further than he was… pic.twitter.com/jTaWrXiqOD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)