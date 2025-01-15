In a surprising turn of events, a coyote was found hiding in the refrigerated section of an Aldi store in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighbourhood on Monday, January 13. Chicago police arrived at the scene and were seen pulling the animal out, using broomsticks to search the shelves. The video captured the moment when one officer grabbed the coyote by its tail, only for it to dart back into the cold section. After a brief struggle, the coyote was eventually captured by animal control. The animal appeared unharmed and was transferred to a wildlife rehab facility. The video, which went viral, showed the chaotic but successful efforts to remove the coyote from the store. Cancer-Fighting Compound Found: Chicago Students Discover New Molecule with Potential in Bird Poop, Published in ACS Omega.

Cops Rescue Wild Coyote from Refrigerated Section at Aldi Store in Chicago

A coyote is pulled out of cold food section at Aldi in Humboldt Park in #Chicagopic.twitter.com/nJTVcZvAL1 — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) January 13, 2025

Wild Coyote Found Hiding in Refrigerated Section of Chicago's Aldi Store

NEW: Chicago police seen pulling a coyote out of a refrigerated area at an Aldi grocery store. You know it's bad when the coyotes start shoplifting. The officer was seen tugging on the wild animal to get it out of the produce. According to The Chicago Tribune, animal control… pic.twitter.com/yHOSHh72NV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 14, 2025

