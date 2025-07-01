A screengrab of the video shows the father-daughter duo being rescued by crew members of the Disney Dream Cruise Ship in US. (Photo credits: X/@CollinRugg)

In a heartwarming incident in the United States, a man jumped into the ocean after his 5-year-old daughter fell from the 4th deck of a Disney Dream Cruise Ship. It is learned that the Disney Dream cruise ship was heading back to South Florida when the intense rescue was made. A video showing the man jumping into the ocean to save his daughter and the crew members of the cruise ship rescuing the father-daughter duo has also surfaced online. "The ship was moving quickly, so quickly, it's crazy how quickly the people became tiny dots in the sea, and then you lost sight of them," a passenger of the cruise ship said. Soon after the man jumped to save his daughter, the captain slowed the ship and turned it around. The Disney cruise ship then deployed a tender ship with people on it to rescue the duo. "We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes," Disney Cruise said. Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Tilts '45 Degrees' in Atlantic Ocean, Dramatic Video Show Terrified Passengers Screaming and Running for Safety.

Man Jumps Into Ocean After Daughter Falls Off Disney Dream Cruise Ship

NEW: Father jumps overboard to save his 5-year-old daughter, who fell off a Disney cruise ship from the 4th deck into the ocean. The ship was heading back to South Florida when the intense rescue was made. "The ship was moving quickly, so quickly, it's crazy how quickly the… pic.twitter.com/PTGmAzZJ7O — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 30, 2025

