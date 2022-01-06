A person in the South-West of England has contracted avian flu, the UK Health Security Agency announced on Thursday. As per the agency, the person was reported to be in close contact of infected birds. Avian influenza is a disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) type A viruses.

Here Is The Tweet:

UK Health Security Agency confirms a case of avian influenza in a person in the South West of England pic.twitter.com/Cs4BPiLRBZ — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) January 6, 2022

