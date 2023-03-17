Belgium is all set to become the second European Union (EU) country to recognize Buddhism, according to a report in Reuters. As per the report, Belgium is expected to officially recognize Buddhism after the federal government approved a draft law on Friday. The draft law has opened the door to federal funding, official delegates, and school classes. In March 2006, the Belgian Buddhist Union requested recognition. The union has estimated the number of Buddhists in Belgium at 150,000. Austria is the only other EU country where Buddhism is recognized. Belgium To Provide Ukraine With 240 Military Trucks, First Batch To Be Sent Early Next Week: Reports.

