Belgium will provide Ukraine with 240 military trucks, according to a report by The Kyiv Independent. As per the report, Belgium will hand over 240 Volvo military trucks to Ukraine. The first batch of the military trucks will be sent as early as next week, Belgian newspaper De Standaard reported on March 16. "The focus is often on arms deliveries, but the Ukrainian units are also really waiting for these trucks. During a conflict, logistics are at least as important as weapons," the Belgian defense ministry said, reports De Standaard. De Morgen: Belgium Freezes Russian Assets Worth 50.5 Billion Euros.

Belgium To Provide Ukraine With Military Trucks

⚡️Media: Belgium to provide Ukraine with 240 military trucks. Belgium will hand over 240 Volvo military trucks to Ukraine, with the first batch to be sent as early as next week, Belgian newspaper De Standaard reported on March 16. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)