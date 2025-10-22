In a significant development, a Belgian court has ruled that there is "no legal barrier" to the extradition of fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi to India in connection with the INR 13,850 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. Reportedly, the court noted that the charges against Choksi, including fraud, forgery, corruption, and use of forged documents, are serious enough to justify his return, although one charge related to destruction of evidence is not recognised under Belgian law. The court also dismissed Choksi’s claims of abduction, political persecution, or threat to a fair trial in India, stating there was no concrete evidence supporting these arguments. It further confirmed that the statute of limitations had not expired for the alleged offences, which occurred between December 2016 and January 2019. The Indian government assured Belgium that Choksi would be detained in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail under secure conditions, with movement allowed only for medical needs or court appearances. Mehul Choksi Extradition: Belgian Court Clears India’s Request to Send Fugitive Diamantaire Back in INR 13,000 Crore PNB Scam Case.

Belgian Court Clears Path for Mehul Choksi Extradition

