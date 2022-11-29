After accusing Apply of threatening to withhold Twitter from the apply store, billionaire Elon Musk has now said that Apple has mostly stopped advertising on the microblogging platform. Interestingly, Musk has also accused the company of threatening to block Twitter from its app store. According to a report by Pathmatics, Apple has significantly decreased weekly advertising on Twitter. US Senator Ed Markey Slams Twitter CEO Elon Musk for Failing To Respond to His Letter.

Apple Decreases Weekly Advertising on Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk said that Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter and accused the company of threatening to block Twitter from its app store. Apple has significantly decreased weekly advertising on Twitter, according to firm Pathmatics https://t.co/b65kj1dCsj pic.twitter.com/a6muAZUsfB — Reuters (@Reuters) November 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)