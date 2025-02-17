A group of turkeys was spotted circling a 'Harris' gravestone in North Dakota, the US. A cemetery worker at the Riverside Cemetery in Fargo, North Dakota, captured the video. Since then, the video of the three turkeys circling the gravestone has gone viral on social media. Experts believe that the turkeys' behavior may be driven by their instinct to follow a leader. A similar occurrence took place in 2017 when a large flock of turkeys was observed circling a dead cat. ‘Hands Cuffed, Legs Chained’: Deportee From US Shares Ordeal of ‘Forgettable’ Journey (Watch Video).

Turkeys Circle Harris Gravestone in US’ North Dakota

A group of turkeys spotted circling a 'Harris' gravestone in North Dakota. The footage was captured by a cemetery worker at the Riverside Cemetery in Fargo, North Dakota. "It was quite bizarre," the man, Paul Eickhof, said. The reasoning behind the 'turkey circle' may be due… pic.twitter.com/1ceYSdz7Nr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)