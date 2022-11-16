As many as 22 Los Angeles County sheriff recruits were injured, with 11 reported in critical condition, after their crew was struck by a wrong-way driver in California's Whittier on Wednesday morning. The driver has been detained. Police confirmed the driver underwent a sobriety test, However, the results of the sobriety test are currently unknown. Video: Two World War II-Era US Planes Collide and Crash at Dallas Air Show, Midair Collision Caught on Camera.

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: Group of police recruits near Los Angeles hit by car, at least 11 in critical condition - KTTV — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 16, 2022

Vehicle Strikes Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Recruits:

