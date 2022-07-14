On Thursday late evening, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned from his post as the Prime Minister of Italy. Earlier in the day, Draghi won a confidence vote in the Senate. It must be noted that Draghi was appointed the prime minister in February 2021 by the president, Sergio Mattarella.

Check tweet:

BREAKING: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns — BNO News (@BNONews) July 14, 2022

