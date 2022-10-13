Turkish opposition lawmaker Burak Erbay smashed his smartphone with a hammer during a speech in parliament over opposing proposed disinformation and social media bill.

"You have only one freedom left, the smartphones in your pocket which has Instagram, Facebook, YouTube which you can communicate with", he said. "If the (disinformation) law passes the parliament, you can break your phones and throw them away like this – my young brothers and sisters", said Erbay.

Burak Erbay, a Turkish opposition lawmaker, destroyed a smartphone during his speech in parliament to protest a proposed disinformation and social media bill pic.twitter.com/robiV2iDP5 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2022

