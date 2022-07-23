US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was reported to visit Taiwan in August. On hearing the news stated in the Financial Times, on Saturday, China warned the region of forceful measures if the authority's visit was made possible. However, it can be noted that the Taiwan Foreign Ministry mentioned of not having received relevant information about the visit. It can be learned via tracked updates that the Democratic leader's visit to Taiwan was been postponed since April, after she tested positive for COVID-19.

