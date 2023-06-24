Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday condemned the Wagner rebellion and ordered armed forces to neutralise those responsible in his televised address to Russia. The Russian president called the rebellion by the Wagner Group a "stab in the back" of countries military. During his address, Putin said the country faced treason and promised to 'defend the people' and Russia. Yevgeny Prigozhin Claims Wagner Group Inside Rostov Army Headquarters, Controlling City’s Military Sites (Watch Video).

